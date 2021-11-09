RBI governor, top bankers to bring down curtains on mega BS-BFSI summit

The mega Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit will come to a fitting finale on Wednesday, with (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das holding forth on issues affecting the economy and how the central bank plans to navigate them, followed by a high-profile panel discussing the future of Indian banking.

Das, who recently received a three-year extension for his deft handling of the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, will engage in a fireside chat with Business Standard’s consulting editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay, from the RBI headquarters. The event starts at 4 pm.

One can expect the RBI governor’s candid views on such pressing issues such as normalisation from the extraordinary monetary stimulus, inflation at a time when crude oil prices are on the rise while the government shows flexibility by lowering taxes, US Federal Reserve policy taper and the resultant volatility, as well as lacklustre credit growth that must be fixed to prop up an economy that has just started taking baby steps out of the pandemic.

The most-awaited chat with the will roll into the bankers’ panel, bringing down the curtains on an incisive summit that ran for nine days, spanning 11 sessions.

The bankers panel will comprise the Who’s Who of the Indian banking industry. State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, Axis Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Chaudhry, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G, Citibank India CEO Ashu Khullar, IDBI Bank MD and CEO Rakesh Sharma, and IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan will brainstorm on the topic for the evening: Indian Banking: Past Imperfect, Present Tense, but Future Bright.

The BFSI summit was followed widely online, and Business Standard’s print and online coverage on the topics were debated, discussed and were among the most read stories for the day, underlying the intellectually stimulating discussions that bright minds of the country, including keynote speakers of the highest calibre, engaged in in these sessions.