RBI move on risk weightage will prune rates, boost housing demand: industry

The Reserve Bank of India's move to rationalise risk weightage on home loans and link housing loan risks to loan to value is expected to make more credit available to borrowers, bring down cost of funds to buyers and improve demand for homes, said developers and consultants.
The RBI today rationalised risk weights for all new home loans that will be availed till March 31, 2022. Unlike the existing system where it was linked to both size of the home loan and loan to value (LTV), it will now be linked to only LTV of home loans.
Though RBI did not change the repo rate, it has been lowered by 115 basis points since March 2020.
The central bank’s move is expected to help borrowers of higher value loans and premium housing as there was higher risk weightage on such loans, consultants said.
“This step would particularly benefit borrowers of higher value loans. It would ensure that more credit is available to borrowers,” said Niranjan Hiranandani , managing director of Hiranandani Communities and president of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) said.
Added Kamal Khetan, chairman and manging director of Sunteck Realty: "The measure would provide a boost to the ongoing projects and inventory pick up for luxury developers. Homebuyers across all price-points will be able to access more capital with ease."
Khetan said that the company expects RBI to extend the measure beyond March 2022 in the coming days..
Anuj Puri, chairman - Anarock Property Consultants said that the announcement ( to rationalise risk weightage) would definitely encourage banks to lend more to individual homebuyers without feeling the stress on their balance sheets." In the current challenging times, banks have been reluctant to lend owing to risks amidst the pandemic while buyers have remained financially stressed," he said,
Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India said that rationalisation of risk weight of housing loans is a welcome step by the RBI that could potentially boost housing demand across the country.
“With this move, housing loans would eventually get more affordable, thereby benefiting the homebuyers in this sluggish market. In fact, home loan EMIs are at an all-time low and reduction in stamp duties across major cities augurs well for the residential segment,” Mathur said.
