RBI raises limit on ways and means advances, but states aren't impressed

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the limit of ways and means advances (WMAs) to states, which are, however, none too impressed by the move because it falls short of their requirements.



WMAs are short-term advances the central bank gives to help states tide over temporary mismatches in their cash flow.

These are given at the repo rate, which is 4.40 per cent.



The RBI increased the limit by 60 per cent above the level as of March 31, 2020.



This new limit is available till September 30, 2020. Earlier, it had raised the same limit by 30 per cent in April.

estimated the enhanced limit would be substantial at around Rs 51,600 crore.



West Bengal Finance Minister said the move was a step in the right direction, but it was far too incremental in nature.





“I would like to see a doubling of the limit and not just for WMAs. During these times of an unprecedented pandemic, the RBI too has to go beyond its ‘lakshman rekha’ (limit) and come out of the crease and bat aggressively,” he said.



It is with this aggressive approach in mind that Mitra said he wrote Union Finance Minister on March 30, requesting three urgent measures.





The three measures were a moratorium on repaying all loans and interest for nine months, doubling the special drawing limit and WMAs also for nine months, and relaxing the number of days of restriction while availing of overdraft facilities from the current 36 to at least 60 days.



“Unfortunately only one — the limit of WMAs — has been met partially whereas the other suggestions have not yet been taken up,” he said.



Given that states have hardly any revenue in these difficult times, relaxations in debt management are critical to state finances, he said.





Kerala Finance Minister said the RBI’s move was welcome, but that did not address the challenges of the state governments.



For example, in the case of Kerala, if you take the entire 60 per cent, it would amount to an additional temporary borrowing of Rs 1,400 crore, he said.



Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that while the relaxation was fine, states were looking for some real help from the Centre.



“We can have more money to borrow, but the short-term window to repay is not going to help, considering we are in a big crisis,” he said.



He quoted — now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning — to buttress his point.





Assam Finance Minister said while he was happy with the relaxation, it was not sufficient.



States are expecting more from the Centre, including an increase in the fiscal deficit limit and a moratorium on repaying loans and interest, he said, adding, WMAs were used to manage the short-term cash balance situation, which most states did not like to resort to.



“It is a short-term window, so we do not like to use that. Even special drawing rights we have not used for the past 9-10 years. In fact, most states have forgone this provision a long time back. But because of Covid we have to get back to it,” said Sarma.

However, Gujarat said the RBI’s measure was timely.



“This will help states in planning relief and rehabilitation measures. It will also provide financial cushion for the states to undertake efforts for energising their economies,” Gujarat Chief Minister said.



A Tamil Nadu government official said the RBI’s announcement would mean a marginal difference to the state.



This would mean Rs 750 crore additional accommodation for its temporary financial requirements, he said.





“It cannot be considered as a big boost, given the overall needs of the state,” the official said.



Senior Vice-President Jayanta Roy said he expected a higher recourse to the WMA facility, especially by states that had been worse affected and those with a higher proportion of daily wagers or migrant workers.



Ranen Banerjee, leader, economic advisory services, PwC, said this would provide immediate cash in the hands of states.

However, there will be a need for a fiscal-side support to the states by way of a fiscal stimulus fund, he said.

