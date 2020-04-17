RBI promises liquidity support to NBFCs, MFIs dealing with cashflow issues

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will conduct targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO 2.0) to provide much needed liquidity support to the shadow banking sector and the microfinance institutions (MFIs) which have been severely hit by the ongoing (Covid-19) crisis and the nationwide

However, the did not provide any clarity on the issue of moratorium to NBFCs, from the banks on loans availed by them thereby putting the ball in the banks’ court to decide on the issue.

Governor Shaktikanta Das in his address to the media said, “The long term repo operations for NBFCs, will be for an aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore, to begin with, in tranches of appropriate sizes.” Under TLTRO2.0, the banks’ will borrow from at the benchmark policy rate of 4.4 per cent.

The central bank observed that the earlier long term repo operation funds had largely been deployed towards bonds issued by public sector entities and large corporates, while the mid-sized corporates, including the NBFCs, and were left struggling with cash flow problems.

“The funds availed by banks under TLTRO 2.0 should be invested in investment grade bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures of NBFCs, with at least 50 per cent of the total amount availed going to small and midsized and MFIs”, the RBI said.

Of the 50 per cent, 10 per cent has to be deployed in securities or instruments issued by MFIs, 15 per cent in securities / instruments of with asset size of Rs 500 crore or below, and rest 25 per cent in with asset size between Rs 500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, the RBI said in its circular. These investments have to be made within one month of availing liquidity from the RBI. The first auction under TLTRO 2.0 will be conducted on April 23, 2020.

“We feel that the RBI would like the banks' to address the issue of moratorium rather than them giving directions to them. The NBFC industry wants moratorium on bank loans for all NBFCs. I don’t think there is an issue with liquidity here but moratorium helps because it will help to manage liquidity better,” said Umesh Revankar, MD & CEO, Shriram Transport

“The TLTRO 2.0 will ease the liquidity problem of NBFC/MFI to some extent even if their lender banks do not provide moratorium on payment of instalment and interest which NBFCs are extending to their customers. However it is left to discretion of individual bank to consider moratorium for NBFCs”, said Deo Shankar Tripathi, MD&CEO, Aadhar Housing

In the absence of clarity on whether the three-month moratorium applies to the loans taken by NBFCs, the shadow lenders were facing a situation where they needed to repay banks at a time when their cash flows have taken a hard knock due to the pandemic.

“The issue of extending moratorium on loans availed by NBFCs from banks was not touched upon by the RBI and has been left to the discretion of the banks. The Indian Banks Association is holding a meeting on this issue and we expect a positive outcome from it”, said Raman Aggarwal, co-chairman, Industry Development Council (FIDC).

Hemant Kanoria, Chairman, Srei Infrastructure Finance, believes that while the RBI has attempted to address some of the short term liquidity issues, it is not sufficient. He said there was an urgent need to allow corporates one-time restructuring based on cash flows.

To further ease liquidity conditions for the NBFC, MFIs, the RBI has provided special refinance facilities of Rs 50,000 crore to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and National Housing Bank (NHB). Of the total amount, NABARD will get Rs 25,000 crore for refinancing regional rural banks, co-operative banks and MFIs, Rs 15,000 crore will go to SIDBI. The rest Rs 10,000 crore will go to NHB for supporting housing finance companies. Advances under this facility will be charged at the RBI’s policy repo rate at the time of availment, the RBI said.

Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings said, the twin funding measures announced by RBI would definitely provide some relief to NBFCs / HFCs / MFIs, but at the same time, the fact that no formal announcement was made on applicability of bank loan moratorium would be a dampener for them.

Moreover, in a much needed relief to all lenders (including NBFCs, MFIs), the RBI provided asset classification standstill for standard accounts that availed the three month moratorium, thereby extending the bad loan classification period to 180 days from 90 days. Now asset classification status of loan on March 1 will exclude the 90 day moratorium period from March 1 to May 31. The standstill on NPA classification will give a breather to accounts who might have defaulted on one or two installments. They can get more funding now.

As far as MFIs are concerned, while they have welcomed RBI’s announcements on liquidity support, medium and small sized MFIs are disappointed. About 80 per cent of MFIs, which fall in the small and mid-sized category, don’t have investment grade rating and according to RBI, the funds availed under TLTRO 2.0 shall be deployed in investment grade instruments. Also, MFIs were expecting on moratorium on loans.

“The demarcation of liquidity for small MFIs is encouraging but smaller ones might not get it as they don’t have investment grade rating. However, we could explore mosaic structure, where a pool of smaller MFIs come together,” said Rahul Mittra, Co-Founder & CEO Margadarshak Financial Services, a mid-sized NBFC MFI based in Lucknow.

However, bigger MFIs are better placed and many banks have already started extending moratorium.

CARE Ratings has assigned a negative outlook for NBFCs and HFCs due to Covid-19 outbreak. It said, the funding challenges for the sector will persist as banks will become more selective in lending to the sector. On the other hand, mutual funds will shy away from the sector as they are facing huge redemption pressure. Similarly, securitisaiton, which has been one of the major source of funding for NBFCs/HFCs during the last 18 months, could take a pause as collections remain uncertain during moratorium.

Amidst these challenges, the liquidity measures taken by the RBI will definitely provide some solace but the sector continues to stare at asset side challenges which are expected to mount going forward after the moratorium period is over.