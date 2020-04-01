RBI reallocates portfolios of deputy governors after Vishwanathan retires

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reallocated the portfolios of deputy governors after superannuated from his position on Tuesday.

RBI now functions with three deputy governors – B.P. Kanungo, M.K. Jain and Michael Patra.

The Department of Regulation, and Department of Supervision, handled by Vishwanathan now go to deputy governor These two departments have assumed great significance in recent times with Yes Bank attracting regulatory attention, requiring a reorganization of the bank. Vishwanathan oversaw the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme.

At the same time, B.P. Kanungo gets a year’s extension in his service, effective April 2, the RBI said. He will be handling critical departments such as currency management, payments and settlements, foreign exchange and internal debt management departments.