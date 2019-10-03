RBI's external benchmark move: Public sector banks set lower loan rates

A number of banks have met the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) October 1 deadline and launched loan products linked to external benchmarks. Most have chosen to link their home loan rates to the repo rate.

Only Citibank has a product (launched in March 2018) linked to the three-month treasury bill rate. Public sector banks have priced their external benchmark-linked loans lower than their private sector counterparts (see table). Customers, who desire greater transparency, should shift to external benchmark-linked loans. “Only customers not comfortable with the ...