JUST IN
India raises serious concerns over growing trade deficit with Korea
Govt notifies enhanced financial support for Central, state PPP projects
US treasury secy Janet Yellen to visit India on Nov 11 for EFP dialogue
Iran is ready to deliver oil to India, says ambassador Iraj Elahi
Centre likely to raise authorised fund in NSFDC by Rs 1,000 crore
Spotlight on innovation in non-solar areas in emerging green energy sector
Remarketing adoption in India jumps 50% during festival season: Study
Need to fastrack clearance of patents filed by govt-related bodies: Goyal
Govt-backed SRI Fund commits Rs 5,000 cr to help MSMEs with growth capital
India to seek clarity on $100 billion climate financing at COP27
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India raises serious concerns over growing trade deficit with Korea
Business Standard

RBI's gold reserves rise further, up nearly 25 tonnes so far this year

The reserves had increased by 100 tonnes in the last two years; currently stand at 785.35 tonnes

Topics
Gold Prices | RBI | Reserve Bank of India

Bhaskar Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India’s gold reserves, which have increased by over 100 tonnes in the last two years, continued their upward trajectory in the current financial year, with the central bank adding 24.93 metric tonnes so far in the year.

As at end-September 2022, the Reserve Bank held 785.35 metric tonnes of gold - including gold deposits of 41.57 metric tonnes, the central bank said on Friday.

At the end of March 2022, the central bank’s holding of gold reserves were at 760.42 metric tonnes.

In March 2021, the gold reserves were at 695.31 metric tonnes, accounting for 5.87 per cent of total reserves.

447.30 metric tonnes of gold is held overseas in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), while 296.48 metric tonnes of gold is held domestically, the RBI said.

“In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased marginally from about 7.01 per cent as at end-March 2022 to about 7.06 per cent as at end-September 2022,” the RBI said.

The RBI’s gold reserves started increasing from the 2017-18 financial year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 20:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.