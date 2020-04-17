RBI's measures welcome, but govt has to bail out small companies: India Inc

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision on Friday to cut the reverse repo rate and help liquidity will help large companies but they are not enough to revive growth unless the government bails out for mid-size and small companies, said business leaders.

The government has allowed some businesses to resume in the national lockdown to control the coronavirus, but unless the entire system is up and running it would be very difficult to reopen plants and start production. The RBI’s are incremental amid rising evidence of a deteriorating economic growth, said chief executive officers (CEO). CEOs are expecting another 90 to 100 basis point cut in in the rest of the fiscal 2021. “These measures will help large corporates and banks to survive… but it won’t help economic growth to revive,” said head of an infrastructure company asking not to be quoted.

“What we need is a disaster relief package which should not be called an economic stimulus,” said Harsh Singhania, Vice Chairman of JP Paper. No major financial package has been announced for the industry so far even as the rest of the world is announcing financial bailouts, he said.





ALSO READ: RBI helps lending, but govt package needed to restart economy: Bankers

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said the RBI’s measures are a part of continued efforts to stimulate economic activity and protect jobs. “The LTRO (long term repo operation) for NBFCs and micro-lenders is a good tool to ease liquidity without tinkering with policy rates and additional liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore is a substantial amount,” he said. Under LTRO, the provides longer term (up to 3 years) at the prevailing rates.

The increased liquidity coupled with a cut in the reverse repo rate will incentivise banks to actively lend to those most in need of funds and make it affordable for businesses to borrow, he said.

“The economy and industry need a heavy dose of liquidity infusion and the financial intermediaries need the confidence that the steps they take to support industry in this hour of crisis will be viewed leniently and not attract regulatory actions in terms of asset reclassification and attended provisioning,” said Sangita Reddy, president of FICCI.

Analysts said the RBI’s measures are a recognition of the tightening financial conditions of small and mid-sized corporates, NBFCs and MFIs (micro finance institutions). They aim to improve availability and access to funds to these segments. LTRO hels corporate bond markets, it needs to be seen if banks would invest in the lower rated investment category bonds, they said.



ALSO READ: RBI assumes protective role, asks banks not to pay dividend for FY20

CEOs said the reduction in reverse repo rates is to prompt banks to deploy their surplus liquidity by extending credit and making investments to various segments of the economy. The liquidity surplus in the banking system is currently estimated to be around Rs. 4.9 lakh crores, according to CARE Ratings study.

“As of now the banks are lending only to the top corporates. We have to wait and watch whether the banks will lend to mid-sized and smaller companies. Bankers have no incentives to give loans and are in fact worried that they will be hauled up five years down the line. That fear must go,” said the head of an infrastructure development company.