RBI's NBFC paper silent on liquidity management, says India Ratings

-
ALSO READ
Banks' gross NPAs may rise to 13.5% by Sept: Financial stability report
Demand for retail loans expected to continue upward journey: Experts
Indiabulls Housing in talks with Oaktree to raise $200 million in debt
YES Bank aims to double retail, SME assets & liabilities book by March 2023
RBI's loan restructuring scheme: Here's how it benefits you
-
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) paper on the proposed framework for regulating non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is silent on liquidity management and gives risk-weight benefits if they are subject to bank-like regulatory treatment.
Certain intended provisions on real estate exposure, if made into rules, may restrict land financing by finance companies, according to India Ratings.
The paper has not said whether the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) will be applicable to upper layers of NBFCs.
Also, it does not say whether they would be provided, as in the case of banks, a liquidity backstop that can place SLR securities in the repo window, and raise funds.
The regulations, if implemented, will lead to an increase in the cost of compliance for NBFCs-UL (upper layer) and may lead to greater incentives towards consolidation or the drive to convert into a bank, India Ratings said.
The paper talks about risk-weight arbitrage for NBFCs in the context of standard asset provisions, and also articulates a common equity tier 1 (CET-1) of 9 per cent for a certain category of them. But it does not deal with the industry demand on risk-weight benefit, which is applicable to banks (such as on retail assets). Banks get a certain leeway for extending retail loans without sacrificing prudential norms.
NBFCs have developed the expertise of underwriting higher risk and pricing for it. However, an unbridled increase in exposure can increase the riskiness of the business model and lead to their failure. In order to curtail this risk, the discussion paper stipulates capping exposures in the case of sensitive sectors such as real estate and the capital market, India Ratings said.
The paper proposes restricting real estate funding to only those projects where approval/ permission is in place.
It also proposes board-approved limits for exposure to commercial real estate and internal sub-limits for financing land acquisition.
This would significantly restrict land financing by NBFCs.
Better disclosure norms and a strengthened corporate governance framework would go a long way in reducing an information asymmetry within the NBFC space and instil confidence among stakeholders.
A stronger and independent board would infuse resilience into NBFCs to tide over the challenging operating environment and carry on operations, maintaining a balance between risk and return, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU