RBI's surprise hawkish pivot spurs economists to move up rate calls

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
RBI monetary policy review: Revised HTM cap to aid govt borrowing
-
The Indian central bank’s unexpected signal that it’s heading toward exiting easy monetary policy is prompting some economists to revise their outlooks on the timing and number of rate hikes this year.
Citigroup Inc. now sees the Reserve Bank of India’s rate lift-off happening in August, as opposed to an October timing it had earlier predicted, while HSBC Holdings Plc sees two moves each this year and the next, pushing the key rate to 5% by mid-2023, versus a previous outlook of 4.5% by end-March.
The RBI surprised markets Friday by saying it now prioritizes tackling inflation over supporting economic growth, shifting gears after more than two years.
Governor Shaktikanta Das and his colleagues signaled they will focus on withdrawing accommodative policies, while introducing a new 3.75% standing deposit facility rate to soak up excess cash from lenders.
“The tweak in the guidance to acknowledge the need to start withdrawal of accommodation leaves the June rate review live for a change in the stance to neutral,” Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd., wrote in a note, referring to the next policy announcement scheduled for June 8.
Rao retained her expectation for the benchmark repurchase rate to be raised by a cumulative 75 basis points, from 4% now, during the current fiscal year through March. She sees local factors guiding the decision, rather than the global tightening cycle led by the Federal Reserve.
The policy decision last week effectively kicked off a tightening cycle to tackle inflation, which the monetary authority sees averaging 5.7% in the current fiscal year, against a 4.5% forecast earlier.
India has two policy objectives of safeguarding growth and controlling inflation and two instruments -- fiscal policy and monetary policy -- to achieve that, HSBC economists led by Pranjul Bhandari wrote in a report to clients.
“An appropriate strategy, whereby fiscal policy set by the government focuses on growth and monetary policy set by the RBI focuses on inflation, could achieve an optimal outcome,” they wrote.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU