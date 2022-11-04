JUST IN
Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit India to deepen US-India economic ties
Business Standard

RBI stand on Clearing Corp audit rights led EU regulator to disqualify CCPs

Indian derivatives markets could see disruptions on EU regulator move

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Clearing corporations

Bhaskar Dutta & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
For European banks with operations in India, the ESMA’s decision would mean that financial transactions would not be settled through the CCIL

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) refusal to play ball with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) demand to audit Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) has resulted in European regulator derecognising six central counterparties – a move that could lead to disruptions in the domestic bond market.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:12 IST

