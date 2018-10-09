RBI to inject Rs 120 bn into system on Oct 11 to manage liquidity

-
ALSO READ
RBI to buy Rs 360 billion worth of govt bonds to ease liquidity conditions
Bond yields rise after RBI announces it will buy Rs 100-billion govt debt
RBI frees up about Rs 2 trillion worth of liquidity for the banking system
Ready to meet liquidity requirements of the banking system, says RBI
RBI policy: Extra haircut on rated bonds to put poorly run states in a spot
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced it will inject Rs 120 billion liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds on October 11 to meet the festival season demand for funds.
The government will purchase bonds with maturity ranging between 2020 to 2030, the RBI said in a statement.
The auction to purchase government bonds is a part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) to manage liquidity in the system which seems to be facing liquidity tightness.
"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of the following government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 120 billion on October 11, 2018, through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," it said.
The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made during banking hours on October 12, it said.
As part of the OMOs, the RBI will purchase government securities maturing in 2020 bearing interest rate of 8.27 per cent, 2022 (8.15 per cent), 2024 (7.35 per cent), 2026 (8.15 per cent) and 2030 (7.61 per cent).
The RBI said it has the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and can also accept offers for less than Rs 120 billion.
It may as well purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effect, it said, adding it can also accept or reject any or all the offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reason.
OMOs are the tools which can be used to either inject or drain liquidity from the system.
It is employed to adjust rupee liquidity conditions in the market on a durable basis.
If there is excess liquidity, the RBI resorts to sale of securities and sucks out the rupee liquidity. Similarly, when the liquidity conditions are tight, it buys securities from the market, thereby releasing money into the market.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU