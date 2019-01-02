Real-time price, demand forecast for select crops from next kharif season

To make an accurate assessment of how prices and demands of farm commodities move, the central government is working on a proposal to develop projections like those of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for select farm goods from the next kharif season. The forecast will be issued after regular intervals.

Officials said a technical advisory committee had been constituted for the purpose and the National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (NAIP), under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), had been roped in as knowledge partner. The NAIP ...