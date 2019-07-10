Recapitalisation of PSU banks will improve investor sentiment: Analysts

Public sector banks (PSBs) have been major beneficiaries of the recently concluded Budget. With a fresh allocation of Rs 70,000 crore towards recapitalisation of PSBs, against Rs 40,000-crore proposed in the interim Budget in February, state-owned banks got a larger share of the kitty.

However, stocks of PSBs are yet to reflect this optimism. The reason perhaps being this is the third major round of recapitalisation and none of the past exercises has translated into growth capital. However, with 2018-19 being the peak of a clean-up drive and PSBs hiking their provision coverage ratio to 60 ...