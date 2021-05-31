Recovery tracker: Signs of more activity amid drop in reported cases

The economy showed some signs of getting back on its feet amid fewer Covid-19 cases being reported. The shortfall in power generation was lower than the previous week, and mobility too seemed to be on the rise. There are now under 200,000 Covid-19 cases reported daily according to government figures, compared to over 400,000 at the beginning of the month.

Workplace visits are now 53.6 per cent closer to pre-pandemic times, according to mobility data from search engine Google. It uses anonymised location data to track how people are moving during the pandemic. It was around 48.6 per ...