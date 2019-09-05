Red signal for NHAI: Understanding concerns about its rising debt

-
National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been in the news recently with both the Prime Minister’s Office and the CAG flagging some concerns.
The financial stress that the NHAI is under, forced the PMO to suggest remedial measures. It asked NHAI to improve its operational performance and monetise its road assets. The CAG also raised red flags about the costs and sought a cost audit. CAG also wanted to curtail NHAI’s debt-raising measures as it was also debt for the government.
What are the issues raised by PMO and the CAG? Why has the NHAI’s debt risen so much? Where do things stand today?
To know all about the issue, listen to this podcast where Business Standard’s infra editor, Jyoti Mukul explains the concerns regarding NHAI.
