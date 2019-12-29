Reflections of one of the most dynamic, volatile economic periods in India

A few days to close what has probably been one of the most dynamic and volatile economic periods in India, the 2010s. A decade where the GDP and private consumption doubled (compounded 7 per cent growth over 10 years) creating a wide range of opportunities, new forms of competition and lots of investor interest.

India’s demographic advantage has played well to the script — employment, the income pyramid and consumption per capita have largely kept pace with projections. Taking advantage of hindsight, here are a few of my reflections of the decade gone by many of which I think ...