Reforming the bureaucracy: Are we close to having a hire-and-fire policy?

On June 10, the Modi government - in the first month of its second tenure - forced 12 senior income tax officials to retire. The list included a joint commissioner who was facing serious corruption charges.

The others in the list were also accused of corrupt practices, amassing wealth illegally and even extortion. This was followed by the ‘forced retirement’ of 15 more officials, this time of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, on 18 June. How these retirements were done These retirements were not arbitrary but were done under Fundamental Rule ...