Rejigging of GST slabs to take time: John Joseph, former chairman CBIC

Many large companies stayed away from the Sabka Vishwas legacy dispute resolution scheme for pre-goods and services tax (GST) excise duty and service tax as they are confident of winning cases against the government, says John Joseph. He was acting chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) at the time of Budget presentation.

Joseph tells Dilasha Seth that GST rates are revenue negative at the moment and are being re-looked at by a group of ministers, but implementation may take some time. Edited excerpts: What made the government impose the 5 per cent health ...