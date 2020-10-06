Release Rs 4,321 crore towards IGST share, Tamil Nadu tells Centre

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman to chair stormy 42nd GST Council meeting today
No breakthrough in GST compensation deadlock; next Council meet on Oct 12
Revenue and compensation on table at GST Council meeting on Friday
GST Council to take call on funding compensation shortfall: FM Sitharaman
GST deadlock remains, compensation for tax collected to be released tonight
-
Tamil Nadu Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday urged the Centre to release Rs 4,321 crore towards the state's share of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).
He also said given the very limited options available, Tamil Nadu chooses Option 1 suggested by the Central government, that is, raising debt from the market for a sum equivalent to the estimated GST revenue shortfall.
At the 42nd Goods and Services Tax Council meeting, held via video conferencing, Jayakumar said the revenue gap of states must be assessed based on an appropriate proportion of the total anticipated loss this financial year under Option 1, and that Tamil Nadu hopes that it is reworked to reflect a higher proportion of the actual loss in revenue of states.
He said the Group of Ministers set up for IGST settlement for 2017-18 has acknowledged that a sum of Rs 4,321 crore is due to Tamil Nadu.
"In 2020-21, for the period upto July 2020, compensation of Rs 12,258.94 crore is due to be paid to Tamil Nadu. It is a matter of grave urgency that the GST compensation payments are made immediately to enable us to continue to battle against Covid-19," Jayakumar told Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who chaired the meeting.
He said that their stance has consistently been that the Centre "has a moral and legal obligation to pay the compensation for the shortfall in GST collections" and it is for the Centre to find the necessary funds to compensate the states, if there was a shortfall in the cess collections.
"As a via media in the 41st GST Council meeting, I had suggested that the Government of India could mobilise resources and lend the funds required to the GST Compensation Fund. The loan could then be serviced through an extension of the GST Cess for a few years beyond 2021-22," he said.
Jayakumar also stressed that the issue of GST compensation to the state should be resolved in a timely manner preserving mutual trust which is the bedrock of GST.
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU