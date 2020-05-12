Relief & fear: Migrants recall their struggle as railway services start

If the Aarogya Setu application is faultless, we are in trouble. It shows that within 500 metres, there are four people diagnosed with Covid-19 out of the 3,068 using the app,” said Sudhanshu Singh, a final year pharmacy student at IEC College in Greater Noida, standing in the New Delhi railway station.

For Singh and his friend, Amrish Kashyap, the resumption of passenger services by the Indian Railways after it shut on March 22 has come as a relief. For the past 50 days, he has been eating Maggi noodles and milk. Kashyap and Singh say they are ready to download any mobile ...