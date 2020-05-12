JUST IN
Rs 20-trn package need of the hour, will unleash economic growth: India Inc
Business Standard

Relief & fear: Migrants recall their struggle as railway services start

Many sustained on money sent by family for the last 50 days while some walked 5 hours to reach railway stations

Topics
Coronavirus | migrant workers | Lockdown

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

If the Aarogya Setu application is faultless, we are in trouble. It shows that within 500 metres, there are four people diagnosed with Covid-19 out of the 3,068 using the app,” said Sudhanshu Singh, a final year pharmacy student at IEC College in Greater Noida, standing in the New Delhi railway station.

For Singh and his friend, Amrish Kashyap, the resumption of passenger services by the Indian Railways after it shut on March 22 has come as a relief. For the past 50 days, he has been eating Maggi noodles and milk. Kashyap and Singh say they are ready to download any mobile ...

First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 23:23 IST

