Policeman in MP lands in trouble after his stunt video goes viral

Dharna from home

At a time when work from home is the norm in corporate India, how can politicians be far behind? But here’s the twist: Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and BJP National Vice-President Raman Singh has set a precedent of sorts by organising a dharna at his house. He was protesting the government’s alleged failure to enforce prohibition, besides delaying the bonus payment to farmers. Following all protocols of social distancing, a handful of senior BJP leaders accompanied him on the dharna in the sprawling veranda of Singh’s Maulshri Vihar bungalow in Raipur. Wearing masks, the leaders sat on spaced-out chairs. The dharna from home was necessitated by the fact that all protests and public gatherings had been banned during the

Policeman as stuntman

A policeman in found himself in trouble after a video of him went viral. In it, Manoj Yadav, who is in charge of the Narsinghgarh police station in Damoh district, is seen copying a famous stunt scene in Phool aur Kaante, a 1991 Bollywood flick. The cop was balancing himself on two slowly moving SUVs, with one foot on the roof of each vehicle. The video also had background music — the title track from another Bollywood movie Singham. Yadav’s act got a sharp response. He was not only line-attached — a sort of suspension in police parlance — but also fined Rs 5,000. The superintendent of police has warned him against any such daredevilry in the future.

‘Bad deal’ for Amethi

The Congress has alleged the Gujarat government has unfairly treated the migrants from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district. UP Congress Committee (UPCC) President and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra has written to the chief minister, saying that the Gujarat government was citing lack of confirmation by its UP counterpart for the delay in facilitating the return of the migrants from Amethi. Amethi, which has long been a Congress bastion, was wrested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani, who comfortably defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.