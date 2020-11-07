Retail food inflation may remain high for a few months, say experts

The sharp rise in food prices, seen in the last few months, may have disturbed household budgets to a large extent, but both the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) feel that things will improve as kharif harvest starts flowing in full steam. However, experts and academicians feel otherwise as the spike in food inflation is being fueled by commodities which do not entirely rely on a good harvest.

Secondly, the harvest of several kharif crops may be more than last year. However, unless they make their way into the market, things won’t improve in a big way. Some ...