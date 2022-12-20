JUST IN
Retail inflation for rural workers rises to 6.99%, in Nov on annual basis

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 6.87 per cent and 6.99 per cent, respectively, in November on annual basis mainly due to lower prices of certain food items

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 6.87 per cent and 6.99 per cent, respectively, in November on annual basis mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labours) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.22 per cent & 7.34 per cent respectively in October, 2022 and 3.02 per cent and 3.38 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month (November 2021) of the previous year, a labour bureau statement said.

Food inflation stood at 6.19 per cent and 6.05 per cent in November, 2022 compared to 7.05 per cent and 7 per cent respectively in October 2022 and 0.88 per cent and 1.07 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (November 2021) of the previous year, it stated.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of November 2022 increased by 8 points each to stand at 1167 and 1178 points respectively.

The CPI-AL was at 1,159 points in October 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,170 points.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.05 & 3.56 points respectively mainly due to an increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, pulses, meat goat, mustard-oil, milk, ghee, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, tea-readymade, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 22:28 IST

