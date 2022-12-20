JUST IN
Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-', says medium-term growth outlook is key
Business Standard

Indigenously built INS Arnala touches the waters of Bay of Bengal

The Arnala-class is designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and low-intensity maritime operations, including subsurface surveillance in littoral waters

Topics
Indian Navy | shipyards | Naval Warship

Ajai Shukla 

INS Arnala
The Navyâ€™s need for shallow water anti-sub craft stems from the peculiar nature of the Arabian Sea bed

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Arnala, the first of 16 anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) being built in India for the Indian Navy, was launched on Tuesday at Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 21:19 IST

