Rising fuel prices to have negative impact on automobile industry: SIAM

-
ALSO READ
Automobile industry in India going through structural slowdown: SIAM
Covid-19 pandemic washes out 6 years of growth in auto sales: SIAM data
Automobile Q3 results preview: Strong volume recovery to drive earnings
Tata Motors bags order for hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil
Auto sector going through long-term structural slowdown, CAGR dips: SIAM
-
Rising fuel prices will have a negative impact on the automobile industry, hitting vehicle demand, while also adding to the overall inflationary pressure, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has also suggested to the government a fitness-based scrappage policy instead of policy based on demand stimulus.
"Unfortunately, with the fuel price going up we will be getting a negative impact in our industry. How long this kind of situation will continue we don't know but we expect the fuel prices to become reasonable as soon as possible," SIAM president Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters in a virtual conference.
He was responding to a query on how the rise in fuel prices, with that of petrol above Rs 100 per litre and diesel over Rs 90 per litre in many parts of the country, will impact the auto industry.
"We have to carefully watch the demand in the market because automatically, (with) fuel prices going up people will hesitate to use vehicles. That is a big concern for us," Ayukawa said.
While stating that SIAM cannot predict how much sales drop there would be, he said, "Historically, whenever there is a rise in fuel price there has been a slowdown in demand."
"We have to see how it is going," Ayukawa said.
Also, he agreed that with the rise in diesel prices transportation costs of goods will also increase and thus "accelerate inflation".
Commenting on the scrappage policy that the government has announced in March this year, Ayukawa said the auto industry is suggesting giving importance to the fitness of vehicles.
SIAM's view is that "the fitness of the vehicle is important for safety on the road and for the environment. Vehicles should be roadworthy", he said.
Ayukaway further said,"So we should have regular testing of in-use vehicles. If such vehicles are not found to be okay, these vehicles should be given sufficient opportunity to refurbish, if it is still not okay, then it should be scrapped. So the industry has suggested adoption of fitness-based scrappage policy instead of policy based on demand stimulus."
Commenting on the challenges ahead of the auto industry, he said the significant increase in commodity prices; global shortage of semiconductors and the fear of the third covid wave were major hurdles.
"With such uncertainty in the supply chain, it is very difficult to predict a clear future. I can only say that the industry is working on whatever is in our control. We are working hard to maximise production and sales while ensuring safety of our people across the safety chain," Ayukawa said.
He said the second wave of covid came with "great force, scale and speed. It gave us very less time to manage the situation. Both lives and business were impacted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU