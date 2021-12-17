Road ministry, MapmyIndia collaborate for road safety technologies

The Union road transport ministry, IIT Madras and on Friday signed a pact for collaboration in driver and road safety technologies space, and jointly launched free-to-use-navigation app service for people.

In a statement, MapmyIndia, a provider of advanced digital maps, said that the app provides road safety alerts to users about upcoming accident hazards while driving.

By using this navigation app, users will get voice and visual alerts about upcoming accident-prone zones, speed breakers, sharp curves, potholes etc, to ensure they can drive carefully and avoid accidents, it added.

Further through the app, users and authorities can also report and broadcast accidents, unsafe areas, road and traffic issues on the map to help benefit other users, which will be analysed by IIT Madras and and will then be used by the government to improve road conditions in future.

The statement said that the MapmyIndia had won the government of India's Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in 2020.

