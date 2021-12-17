10.5 mn domestic air passengers in Nov, 17% higher than Oct: DGCA

-
ALSO READ
Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September
IndiGo to start 12 new flights in November to strengthen domestic network
India extends ban on international commercial flights till Nov 30
Mumbai airport to reopen domestic passenger terminal T1 from Oct 20
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 2-3% to about 6.9 mn in Sept: Icra
-
Around 1.05 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in November, 17.03 per cent higher than the 89.85 lakh who travelled in October, the country's aviation regulator said on Friday.
While IndiGo carried 57.06 lakh passengers in November, a 54.3 per cent share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 10.78 lakh passengers, accounting for a 10.3 per cent share of the market, according to the data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Air India, Go First (previously known as GoAir), Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 9.98 lakh, 11.56 lakh, 7.93 lakh, 6.23 lakh and 1.20 lakh passengers, respectively, in November, the data showed.
The occupancy rate for SpiceJet was 86.7 per cent in November, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 80.5 per cent, 77 per cent, 78.2 per cent, 82 per cent and 74.6 per cent, respectively, in November, it added.
The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic.
India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to coronavirus.
The DGCA data mentioned that in November 2021, Vistara had the best on-time performance of 84.4 per cent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
AirAsia India and IndiGo were at the second and third positions at these four airports in November with 82.4 per cent and 80.5 per cent on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.
During the last two years, all airlines in India have opted for cost-reducing measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and layoffs in order to tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU