Domestic gas price to be raised by 60% from Oct: ONGC's Subhash Kumar
Business Standard

Rs 1.75-trn disinvestment target on track: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Subramanian said the impact of the second wave is lesser than that of the first one

Press Trust of India 

Krishnamurthy Subramanian
The CEA also said robust GST collections, over Rs one lakh crore per month for eight months in a row shows that consumption is picking up indicating positive signal for growth

The target of mopping up Rs 1.75 lakh crore from disinvestments of some of the public sector companies, including LIC and BPCL during the current fiscal, is on track and groundwork is being prepared for the goal, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Monday.
.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Subramanian said the impact of the second wave is lesser than that of the first one. In an interactive session, organised by Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the CEA said robust GST collections, over Rs one lakh crore per month for eight months in a row shows that consumption is picking up indicating positive signal for growth.
.

First Published: Tue, June 29 2021. 00:48 IST

