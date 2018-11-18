JUST IN
Govt gives ministries autonomy in hiring PSU directors sans PESB nod
Business Standard

Rs 13 bn Guj relief package for farmers in 45 talukas due to poor rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Representative Image
Nearly a month after the Gujarat government declared 51 talukas as scarcity hit due to scanty rainfall, it has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 13 billion to farmers of 45 more talukas which received low rainfall.

The government had on October 22 declared 51 talukas, comprising 3,291 villages, as scarcity-hit after they recorded less than 250 mm rainfall. It had also declared a Rs 51 billion relief package for these 51 talukas.

With this, the state government said it would be providing Rs 64 billion as relief package to 96 talukas.

Of the 45 talukas, farmers in 14 talukas which received between 250-300 mm rainfall will get Rs 6,300 per hectare assistance, while those in 12 talukas which got 300-350 mm rainfall will be given Rs 5,800 per hectare assistance.

Farmers in another 19 talukas that got 350-400 mm rainfall will get Rs 4,300 per hectare assistance, as per the terms of the government's relief package.

The decision to include more talukas for financial assistance owing to low rainfall was taken by a sub-committee formed to look into the hardship faced by farmers, a press release from the state government said.

"The state government had earlier declared 51 talukas as scarcity-hit. Owing to representations received by the Members of Parliament, MLAs and farmer leaders from affected areas, the state government decided to include more areas and declare a special assistance package," it said.

This is the first time that the state government has declared financial assistance for these 45 talukas receiving more than 250 mm rainfall, it said, adding that farmers can claim assistance fund for a maximum of two hectares in these talukas.
First Published: Sun, November 18 2018. 19:40 IST

