Rs 13 bn Guj relief package for farmers in 45 talukas due to poor rainfall

Nearly a month after the government declared 51 as hit due to scanty rainfall, it has decided to provide financial of Rs 13 billion to of 45 more which received low

The government had on October 22 declared 51 talukas, comprising 3,291 villages, as scarcity-hit after they recorded less than 250 mm It had also declared a Rs 51 billion for these 51

With this, the state government said it would be providing Rs 64 billion as to 96 talukas.

Of the 45 talukas, in 14 talukas which received between 250-300 mm will get Rs 6,300 per hectare assistance, while those in 12 talukas which got 300-350 mm rainfall will be given Rs 5,800 per hectare

in another 19 talukas that got 350-400 mm rainfall will get Rs 4,300 per hectare assistance, as per the terms of the government's

The decision to include more talukas for financial owing to low rainfall was taken by a sub-committee formed to look into the hardship faced by farmers, a press release from the state government said.

"The state government had earlier declared 51 talukas as scarcity-hit. Owing to representations received by the Members of Parliament, MLAs and farmer leaders from affected areas, the state government decided to include more areas and declare a special assistance package," it said.

This is the first time that the state government has declared financial assistance for these 45 talukas receiving more than 250 mm rainfall, it said, adding that farmers can claim assistance fund for a maximum of two hectares in these talukas.