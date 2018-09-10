Karnataka seeks Rs 20 bn in relief after rainfall, Centre to assess damage

Two central teams will visit Karnataka soon to assess the damage caused by rains and floods in seven of its districts in August, even as the state sought an immediate release of Rs 20 billion for the

"Prime Minister Narendra on Monday assured a Karnataka delegation led by H D that the two teams of officers will visit Kodagu, Malnad and Dakshina to assess the damage," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said in Bengaluru.

The assurance came after sought an immediate release of Rs 20 billion central package for of affected persons and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

The had appraised of the situation in the southwest districts due to floods as well as situation in the interior and northern districts of the state.

"The state has pegged the loss at Rs 3,706 crore (37.06 billion), as the in August's second week was the highest in the last 118 years, which caused floods and landslides and led to losses of agricultural and horticultural crops and plantation, as well as damage to houses and infrastructure in the affected districts," the told

The Chief Minister told Modi that situation prevailed in 17 interior and northern districts due to deficit rains in the monsoon season.

"A Cabinet sub-committee is assessing the losses due to and a report will be sent to the central government for relief," said the statement.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, PWD Minister H D Revanna, Water Resources Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Byre Gowda were part of the delegation.

"The state has been facing drought conditions in the last 13 years. As per preliminary estimates, agricultural and horticultural crops over 15 lakh (1.5 million) hectares have been affected, with an estimated loss of Rs 80 billion," told reporters after the meeting in New Delhi.

Deshpande said crops on 23,123 hectares were affected due to floods, resulting in Rs 12.42 billion worth of losses to farmers.

"There has been a dry spell till date and if it continues, about 50 per cent crop will be lost," Deshpande said, adding that Modi had promised immediate financial assistance.

According to the state government's assessment, the damage to infrastructure due to floods was about Rs 17.89 billion.

Last month, Kumaraswamy met Home Minister and sought a special central package of Rs 20 billion.