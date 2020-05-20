JUST IN
Brokers see hit on distribution income as flows in equity schemes taper
Business Standard

Rs 90,000 cr discom package: Street anxious over impact on PFC and REC

While state government guarantee offers comfort, operational inefficiency may continue to impact debt servicing ability of electricity distributors, say experts; the two stocks are down 10-13 per cent

Shreepad S Aute 

In an irony of sorts, even as the Central government has provided a Rs 90,000 crore stimulus to clear dues of power distribution companies (discoms), the Street is worried over its likely impact on the two state-owned power sector financiers – Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC.

Stocks of the two financiers have plunged 10-13 per cent after the announcement of this package on May 13, more than twice the six per cent fall in Sensex during the same period. PFC and REC have been mandated as lending partners under this scheme, which aims at easing the discoms’ and power ...

First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 01:14 IST

