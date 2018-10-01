Rupee slumps 26 paise to 72.91 against dollar, ends near 2-week low

The tumbled 26 paise to end at a near two-week low of 72.91 against the US Monday amid a strengthening greenback and steady capital outflows.

Higher US Treasury yields, which rose above the 3 per cent mark, boosted the appeal for the dollar, analysts said.

The rose to near 1-month highs against global currencies.

Meanwhile, the local unit opened at 72.61, marginally higher as compared to its Friday's close of 72.65.

It touched a low of 72.95 on strong demand, before recovering to 72.60.

The finally closed at 72.91, down 26 paise.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 18.41 billion on Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the on Monday announced that it will inject Rs 360 billion liquidity into the system through purchase of in October to meet the festival season demand for funds.

The auctions to purchase as part of the Open Market Operations (OMO) will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

Equity benchmarks snapped their three-day losing streak on Monday as the RBI announced measures to shore up liquidity amid the government pressing for a change of management at the crisis-hit IL&FS.

The 30-share soared 299 points in see-saw trade to close at 36,526.14, while the jumped 77.85 points to reclaim the 11,000-mark.