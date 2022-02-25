Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian firms brace for fresh round of price spike

Indian companies are bracing for yet another crisis as oil prices jumped by more than 5 per cent on news that Russia launched a military attack in Ukraine. Brent Crude Futures were trading at over $105 per barrel, crossing the $100-level for the first time since 2014.

Indian CEOs were worried over the impact rising oil prices will have on their sales and raw material costs. “If oil remains at these levels, everyone will be hit. The impact may not be immediate, because we already have raw materials and finished goods stocks for the next 2-3 months,” says Abhijit Roy, ...