Saudi oil attacks: Logistics cost a concern as India looks to Russia, US

Last week’s twin attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure led the Indian government to speed up talks with Russia and the United States — two nations that made it to the list of energy partners in the past five years.

On Tuesday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Russian oil giant Rosneft’s Chief Executive Office Igor Sechin and discussed raising crude imports from that country, in addition to talks about going for more acquisitions. This comes at a time when of the $5.8 billion worth of hydrocarbon assets acquisitions made by Indian companies abroad ...