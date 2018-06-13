Sebi panel to examine direct listing of Indian firms on overseas bourses

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted a committee to examine the direct listing of Indian companies on overseas bourses. Under the current framework, a domestic company cannot list on overseas exchanges without listing in the home market.

The nine-member expert panel announced on Tuesday will also review the Indian Depository Reciept (IDR) norms, which allow an overseas firm to raise capital in the domestic market. Currently, Standard Chartered Plc is the sole listed IDR. Deep Kalra, chairman, Makemytrip.com, Cyril Shroff, managing partner of law ...