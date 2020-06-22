Sensible to buy local even if it's costlier than imports: Piyush Goyal

Buying domestic products even if they are more expensive than imported ones is a sensible decision, given that low priced imports affect the manufacturing sector and, by extension, consumers in the long run, Commerce and Industry Minister on Monday.

Speaking at the 12th Horasis India Meeting, an event organized by Switzerland-based international think tank Horasis and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal argued buying Indian products is crucial to the ultimate survival of the domestic manufacturing industry.

"If a product is one or two per cent costlier than an imported product...or probably even a bit more costlier than an imported product, very often it's sensible to buy Indian. Because, in the short run, large international companies can dump material at low prices. But in the long run, if Indian manufacturing companies don't survive or are not able to deal with this competition, we will have (to pay) terrible prices for the same products," said Goyal.





In several sectors, India has seen the consequences of not having an Indian manufacturing base, the minister added. While the government has bolstered its push to go 'vocal for local' after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Goyal had asked traders to buy, sell and promote swadeshi products back in January.

The minister however assured businesses that the PM's call for a self reliant India is not inherently inward looking. "When we talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it's not that we are closing the doors, but in fact we are actually opening the door in a bigger way. We are not saying that we only want Swadeshi products in India. We want our businesses - while becoming self reliant - to also engage with the world to get the best of technology and to invite pools of low cost capital," said Goyal.



No crutches

However, Goyal also stood firm against special protections for the domestic industry saying that his Ministry remained focused on sustainable growth and not on giving 'handouts' for exports. "Subsidies have never done any good for business. Instead they have helped us remain dependent on crutches and never engage with the world from a position of strength and power," he stressed.

Various export sectors have continued to demand more export incentives given that large proportions of orders continues to be cancelled and global demand remains weak. Case in point, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has demanded government immediately expand scope of existing export promotion schemes, besides allowing roll over of forward cover without interest and penalty and automatic enhancement of limit by 25 per cent to address liquidity challenges.





Foreign capital

Giyal added the government remains committed to proactively inviting foreign investments to set up manufacturing in India to not only serve the large domestic market but also use India as a springboard to export to other markets. The minister flagged auto components, textiles, sports goods, solar cell manufacturing, integrated circuit manufacturing and electronic vehicles as key sectors in which sustained reforms have been taken and major opportunities remain for foreign and domestic investors.

Goyal also said he is willing to explore incentives for foreign investments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but after necessary scrutiny. Despite seeking foreign participation, Goyal stressed that there remains certain security concerns and the government will filter out capital 'which is opportunistic and not in the interest of the nation'.





With regards to further opening up sectors to foreign investments, Goyal said most sectors already remain open. Alluding to multi brand retail, Goyal said India has some constraints due to the large dependency on small retail businesses. Similarly, in the insurance sector, Goyal said India's expectations from insurance companies was much more and deeper but sadly it has felt let down.