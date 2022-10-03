JUST IN
Manufacturing PMI dips to 3-month low of 55.1 in September on poor demand
Festive demands up airfares by 20-30% on key routes across country
$1.2-trn 'PM Gati Shakti' plan can snatch away factories from China
Is India's external account becoming vulnerable?
Realty goldmine or citizen minefield, Dharavi makeover gets wiggle room
Natural gas price hike likely to push Centre's fertiliser subsidy bill
Finance ministry confident of keeping FY23 fiscal deficit in check
Capex on new projects declines further in Q2 amid higher borrowing costs
Iron ore, coal transport push Sept Railway freight up 9.7% to 116 mn tonnes
House panel flags poor placements, under-utilisation of funds in PMKVY 3.0
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Manufacturing PMI dips to 3-month low of 55.1 in September on poor demand
Business Standard

Service sector may be included in the Wholesale Price Index soon: Report

A government panel headed by Niti Aayog's Ramesh Chand is finalising the changes in the WPI to include 60 per cent of the economy for the first time

Topics
BS Web Reports | WPI | CPI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Department of Commerce to overhaul export scheme for services sector
Representative Image

Apart from changing the base year from 2011-12 to 2017-18, the central government may include the service sector in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). A government panel headed by Ramesh Chand is finalising the changes in the WPI to include 60 per cent of the economy for the first time, a report by the Times of India (TOI) said.

Consumer Price inflation (CPI) already includes the service sector. It includes education, health, tailoring and dry cleaning, and house rent, TOI added.

Chand is in favour of including the service sector in the WPI, but several other members have reportedly stated that developing such an index could take time. Chand is a member of the Niti Aayog.

The objection raised by other members is that while it is easy to obtain data for financial services and communications, it is difficult to obtain data for other services as they are not so organised. Also, it is difficult to measure technology's impact on services dependent on it.

The panel is also deliberating on shifting the base year for WPI from 2011-12 to 2017-18, but TOI reported that several economists want the base year to be a more recent one.

Also, they argue that changing the base year is a necessity to calculate actual numbers as the last two years were washed out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also resulted in a change in consumption patterns.

If the base year is not changed to 2017-18 soon, they may wait a couple of years and change it to 2022-23, they added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.