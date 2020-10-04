JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Javadekar tells Goan farmers not to fall prey to politics over farm Bills

India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat
Business Standard

Share of renewable energy rises to 26% in Apr-Aug this year: Official

The share of renewable energy in the country's power mix has increased from 23% to 26% in April-August period this fiscal

Topics
renewable energy | solar energy

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Solar energy
Representative image

The share of renewable energy in

the country's power mix has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent in April-August period this fiscal, a senior official said on Saturday.

Green energy's share increased at a time when the power sector witnessed sluggish demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"The share of renewable energy has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent from April to August 2020," Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairman Prakash Mhaske said at a CII event.

He also said that India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 per cent before the pledged year of 2030.

Union Power Ministry's joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad said though the country aims at 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity to be renewable or nuclear by 2030, thermal power will have a substantial share in the power generation mix.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, October 04 2020. 06:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU