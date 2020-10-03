JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Changi airport, world's best, warns of 'daunting' future in raging pandemic
Business Standard

India has capability to be global player in many sectors: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that India has the capability to become a global player in many sectors and needs to scale up its manufacturing activities

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Commerce ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Union railways and commerce minister Piyush Goyal
Union railways and commerce minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: @PiyushGoyal on twitter

Commerce and Industry Minister

Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that India has the capability to become a global player in many sectors and needs to scale up its manufacturing activities.

Speaking at a webinar organised by EXIM Bank, he said sectors which have potentials to become globally competitive are required to be identified.

"There is no need to segregate between products for exports and domestic sector. We require quality, good technology and scale, though some support may be needed at times," Goyal said.

Exports will definitely happen automatically if products are "good and competitively priced", the minister said, adding that the industries should not expect that subsidies will be the "only solution".

Speaking on the free trade agreements (FTAs), he said, "We have to foster such collaborations with the developed countries which have large markets, and not nations like Chile and Peru."


India can surely be part of the global supply chain and also a reliable partner, Goyal said, adding that "building capabilities, scale and good manufacturing practices are the need of the hour".

EXIM Bank Managing Director David Rasquinha said India's manufacturing and export sectors have to become globally competitive.

"Despite the growing private consumption demand, India's gross value added (GVA) has decreased. EXIM Bank has commissioned a study on the policy constraints faced by some sectors like textiles, apparel, automobile, electronics and pharmaceuticals," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 03 2020. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU