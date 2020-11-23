Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM assures industry

-
ALSO READ
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Tax relief for buyers of homes priced up to Rs 2cr
Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman
Banks sanctioned Rs 1.77 trn to MSMEs under ECLGS: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that momentum of economic reforms will continue to make India a hotspot of global investment.
India has turned the crisis created by COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push the economic reforms, which remained pending for decades, she said while addressing the National MNC's Conference 2020 organised by the industry chamber CII.
"Even at the time (of) COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister has not lost an opportunity to take deep reforms, to undertake those kinds of reforms which have not seen the light of the day over the decades.
"The momentum for reform shall continue. Several more active reform-related steps are being taken up," Sitharaman said.
The financial sector is being professionalised and the government will continue with disinvestment agenda, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU