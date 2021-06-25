Sitharaman points at investment opportunities in India to US investors

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed opportunities in India for growth and investment on the back of the reform measures taken by government, during a global investors roundtable organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).
The roundtable held through video conference witnessed participation of some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard, MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus amongst others.
The event held on Wednesday provided investors with an opportunity to engage with the Union Finance Minister and senior officials of Indian government to discuss potential investment opportunities and deliberate on the role of ongoing policy reforms that will enable greater ease-of-doing-business in India, said an official statement.
The Finance Minister remarked that macro-economic stability, infrastructure-led economic growth opportunities, financial sector reforms, and positioning as a strong player in global supply chains are just some of the ways India continues to rise as a global economic powerhouse.
The broad messages conveyed to the investors include the "significant drop" in daily Covid cases and "strong relief and reforms" undertaken by Government during the pandemic times
The minister also outlined that continued macro-economic stability and resilience in economic recovery in the recent months and the vision to make India 'self-reliant'.
In her concluding remarks, Sitharaman spoke about going ahead with an overall vision to build a self-reliant modern India driven by -- Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. The Finance Minister stated that the country is committed for long term relationship with US investors and proposes to meet twice yearly.
