Six states, two crops show stress due to erratic rains: CRISIL Drip index

Rains at the all-India level were in surplus as on September 4, at 1 per cent above normal or the long period average. At the state level, the amount of rains were around 20-33% above normal in three states, but a worrying 20-36% below normal in four — Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Given the erratic nature of rainfall this year — rapid catch-up and excess in some states, continued deficiency in few, and delayed catch-up in some others — some damage to crops is inevitable. Though farmers have taken up re-sowing in a few states, obviating some potential ...