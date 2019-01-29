Slightly cleaner, India has a long way to go in corruption fight

India was a tad less corrupt in 2018 compared to the previous year, a corruption perception index has found.

However, the improvement is slow as Transparency International, which brought out the index, said India moved from 40 in 2017 to 41 in 2018. Despite a spectacular public mobilisation in 2011, where citizens demanded that the government take action against corruption and advocated for the passage of the comprehensive Jan Lokpal Act, these efforts ultimately fizzled out, with little to no movement on the ground to build the specialist anti-corruption infrastructure ...