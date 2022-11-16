JUST IN
UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project
India to start talks for new FTA with a region next week: Piyush Goyal
India notifies 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar exports to US under TRQ
Keep eye on macroeconomic scene: RBI to banks amid deposit growth concern
Govt to increase levy for regional air connectivity scheme from January 1
No anxiety over proposed cap on Russian crude by West: Hardeep Singh Puri
Railways announces pay grade upgradation for 80,000 field officers
PM Modi, Britain's Sunak agree on 'enduring importance' of UK-India ties
India's exports to UAE rises 17.6% to $18 bn in Apr-Oct this fiscal: Data
Govt gets Rs 3,839 cr from Axis Bank stake sale; disinvestment kitty swells
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Edelweiss Energy InvIT raises Rs 2,300 crore; to invest in energy assets
Note ban was to counter black money, terror finance, Centre tells SC
Business Standard

State Bank of India sees 14%-15% corporate credit growth in FY23: executive

'Sectors seeing a pickup range from telecom and power to roads, ports and airports, while lending to non-bank finance companies has also picked up strongly'

Topics
State Bank of India YONO | Corporate credit | sbi

Reuters 

State bank of india, SBI
The bank previously said it was also considering a sale of nearly 10 billion Indian rupees in retail loans to asset reconstruction companies

India's largest lender State Bank of India expects corporate loans to grow at a pace of 14% to 15% this financial year and at about 12% on average over the next two years, a top executive from the bank said on Wednesday.

Demand for corporate loans is being driven by improved capacity utilisation, higher working capital and to a small extent, by a shift in demand from bond markets to bank loans, SBI Managing Director Swaminathan Janakiraman said.

The bank has seen a 21% increase in corporate credit in the July-September quarter.

"Corporate credit picking up is a certainty, but growth rates may moderate as the base rises," Swaminathan told Reuters.

Sectors seeing a pickup range from telecom and power to roads, ports and airports, while lending to non-bank finance companies has also picked up strongly, he said.

As banks start to push lending to companies, some lenders have raised concerns about mispricing of corporate loans with risk inadequately compensated for.

This typically happens when liquidity is ample and demand is low, according to Swaminathan. "With the current opportunities unfolding, tighter liquidity and higher yields, banks can no longer be quoting prices, which are not commensurate with the risk."

Speaking of weak deposit growth being seen across the banking system, Swaminathan said it would require banks to be watchful.

"For a bank like SBI, with a credit-deposit ratio of about 65%, there is enough liquidity available that can be deployed in credit."

BAD LOAN SALES

While most banks have seen bad loans reduce, lenders may sell some of their legacy soured debt to the government's National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL).

"NARCL has made 14 offers roughly for 200 billion rupees ($2.46 billion) in loans. These sales are in various stages," Swaminathan said. SBI's share in the pool is about 20%.

The bank previously said it was also considering a sale of nearly 10 billion Indian rupees in retail loans to asset reconstruction companies, which according to Swaminathan was yet to materialise.

($1 = 81.2390 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on State Bank of India YONO

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.