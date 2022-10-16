JUST IN
Business Standard

State-owned NBFCs looking to tap into India's first sovereign green bonds

The Centre may first test the waters for green bonds with small issuances; FinMin has said it will issue Rs 16,000 cr of bonds by next March under borrowing plan for H2FY23

Topics
Green bonds | Finance minister | NBFCs

Shreya Jai & Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Green bonds
The financial institution, which is already certified to issue green bonds internationally, is waiting for the Centre to make its first green bond offering to see the domestic market’s appetite

Leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are readying to place bets on the country's first sovereign green bond issuance, which was announced in the Union Budget 2022.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 16:44 IST

`
