States' fiscal deficit may touch 4.2-5.5% of GSDP in current financial year

Economists expect states' fiscal deficit to come at anywhere in the range of 4.2 per cent to 5.5 per cent of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) in the current financial year after the two options given by the Centre to them to meet the revenue loss under the goods and services tax (GST) system.

This may take the general deficit of the country-- both the Centre's and states'-- to 11-14 per cent of GDP in FY21. Even the Centre did not give a broad relaxation in terms of the ceiling for fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) limit to states ...