MoSPI data may rely on proxies, understate GDP shrinkage in Q1: Experts

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to decline up to 35 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21 due to the impact of lockdown amid Covid-19, but the statistics office may show only 15-16 per cent shrinkage as it does not have data on the informal sector and may use proxies for that. India last recorded a contraction in the economy some four decades back.

Former chief statistician Proanb Sen projected GDP to shrink by at least 25 per cent, and up tomas much as 35 per cent for the first three months of the year. However, he cautioned that the National Statistics ...