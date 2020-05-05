States look at liquor, fuel to fill holes in coffers as revenues dwindle

With finances taking a hit because of the Covid-19-induced lockdown, states are scrambling to tap revenue streams like liquor and petroleum. For instance, the Andhra Pradesh government will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss imposing a higher tax on fuel, registration of cars, after increasing prices of liquor by another 50 per cent on Tuesday, a state official told Business Standard.

The move on liquor came a day after it imposed a 25 per cent hike on the product. The other options on the table for Andhra Pradesh are hiking municipal taxes, local panchayat cess and ...