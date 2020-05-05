JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Airports likely to see $97 bn revenue loss in 2020 amid pandemic, says ACI
Business Standard

States look at liquor, fuel to fill holes in coffers as revenues dwindle

The Delhi government has already imposed a Covid cess of 70 per cent on liquor and hiked petrol and diesel prices as the state got just Rs 300 crore in April

Topics
Liquor sale | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

With finances taking a hit because of the Covid-19-induced lockdown, states are scrambling to tap revenue streams like liquor and petroleum. For instance, the Andhra Pradesh government will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss imposing a higher tax on fuel, registration of cars, after increasing prices of liquor by another 50 per cent on Tuesday, a state official told Business Standard.

The move on liquor came a day after it imposed a 25 per cent hike on the product. The other options on the table for Andhra Pradesh are hiking municipal taxes, local panchayat cess and ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 22:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU