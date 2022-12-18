Statsguru: Energy to food prices, 6 charts explain India's inflation woes

Last week data released by the government showed that inflation had come down to below 6 per cent for the first time since December last year. November’s consumer inflation reading of 5.88 per cent is still higher than the 4 per cent target set by the Reserve Bank of India.
India was not the only country to witness a downturn in consumer prices, as inflation dipped in the US, the UK and the Eurozone. (chart 1) Wholesale prices or producer prices have also fallen across the world.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 18:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU