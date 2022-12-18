JUST IN
On balance, India is in a sweet spot
PE investment in real estate down 17% to $5.13 bn; inflow up in warehousing
India committed to improve trade facilitation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Over 15000 posts filled in J&K govt departments in 3 years: SSB chairman
Commerce ministry may rework draft Bills on tea, coffee with NITI Aayog
Microfinance loans grow 11% to Rs 71,916 crore in Q2 FY23: Report
Taxes account for 67-80% of liquor prices; threatens sector's future: ISWAI
Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals
India will contribute 10% of incremental global petchem demand growth: Puri
Advance tax mop-up grew 12% in April-Dec period to Rs 5.21 trillion
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
On balance, India is in a sweet spot
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Statsguru: Energy to food prices, 6 charts explain India's inflation woes

In terms of food prices, India seems to be doing much better than the Western economies, owing to it being less dependent on imports

Topics
StatsGuru | Inflation | Indian Economy

Ishaan Gera 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Last week data released by the government showed that inflation had come down to below 6 per cent for the first time since December last year. November’s consumer inflation reading of 5.88 per cent is still higher than the 4 per cent target set by the Reserve Bank of India.

India was not the only country to witness a downturn in consumer prices, as inflation dipped in the US, the UK and the Eurozone. (chart 1) Wholesale prices or producer prices have also fallen across the world.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on StatsGuru

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 18:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.